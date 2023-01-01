$49,373+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Pilot
Touring 7-Passenger Navi | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
$49,373
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10638867
- Stock #: F5AU72
- VIN: 5FNYF6H64MB505446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,106 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Vehicle!
Low kilometers!
Good Condition!
Key Features
- Remote Start
- All Wheel Drive
- Apple Carplay
- Honda LandWatch Blind Spot Display
- Moonroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Front Wiper De-Icer
-Heated Second Row Seats - Outboard Positions
Honda Sensing
-Forward Collision Warning System
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Adaptive Cruise Control
And More!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer Permit #5266
Vehicle Features
