Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2021 Honda Pilot

39,201 KM

Details Description Features

$49,281

+ tax & licensing
Touring 7-Passenger Local | One Owner | Lease Return

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Used
39,201KM
VIN 5FNYF6H65MB507531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
1 Skid Plate
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,650 kgs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system, idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Wheels: 20" Aluminum-Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

A/V remote
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 Wireless Headphones
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media

Additional Features

speed-sensitive volume control
radio data system (RDS)
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/INFINITI InTouch services
Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: INFINITI controller w/8" WVGA colour touch-screen display
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/8" VGA LCD colour touch-screen display
Lane Guidance and 3-D building graphics
MP3 playback capability
INFINITI voice recognition for audio
INFINITI InTouch services select w/90 day complimentary trial access to convenience services
navigation and vehicle information systems
SiriusXM satellite radio w/90 day complimentary trial access
SiriusXM TrafficTM w/real-time traffic information and 90 day complimentary trial access
Bose Cabin Surround sound system w/digital 5.1 decoding and 15 speakers
Bose Centerpoint 2 signal processing
USB connection ports (2-1st row
1-2nd row) for iPod interface and other compatible devices and auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre console

