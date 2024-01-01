Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2021 Honda Pilot

117,003 KM

Details Description Features

$33,256

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda Pilot

EX New Tires | Sunroof | 8 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle
12017368

2021 Honda Pilot

EX New Tires | Sunroof | 8 Passenger

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
Sale

$33,256

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,003KM
VIN 5FNYF6H32MB507086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Emergency Sos

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
HondaLink
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Display Audio System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
BMW Assist eCall Emergency S.O.S
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
2 USB device connectors
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
SMS text message/E-mail function
7 speakers including subwoofer
cabin control app
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and Wi-Fi tethering
Radio: 264-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2019 Toyota Highlander Limited Limited | JBL | Pano Roof | Leather | Low Mileage for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Toyota Highlander Limited Limited | JBL | Pano Roof | Leather | Low Mileage 51,463 KM $41,956 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda HR-V LX Bluetooth | Magic Seat for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Honda HR-V LX Bluetooth | Magic Seat 98,760 KM $19,956 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport New Tires | Apple Carplay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda Civic Sport New Tires | Apple Carplay 61,253 KM $29,869 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,256

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2021 Honda Pilot