$37,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Pilot
EX AWD - CLEAN CARFAX!! LOCAL MB OWNER!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,250 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Honda Pilot EX is a well-rounded SUV that offers a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and innovation. With its spacious interior, advanced technology, and reliable performance, it's an ideal choice for families and adventure seekers alike. The Pilot EX stands out in the crowded SUV market by providing a seamless driving experience that caters to all your needs. Its robust safety features and versatile cargo space ensure that you and your loved ones travel securely and comfortably, no matter the journey. The combination of cutting-edge technology and Honda's legendary reliability means you can trust the Pilot EX to be a dependable companion for years to come.
FEATURES OF THE 2021 HONDA PILOT EX AWD
- Sunroof
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Honda Sensing Technology
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Driver Seat
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Forward Collision Warning
- Blind Spot Alert
- Lane Departure Alert
- Lane Keep Assist
- Emergency Braking Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Anti-Lock Brake System
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
TECHNOLOGY
- 8-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- Overhead DVD Player
- 7-Speaker
PERFORMANCE
- 3.5L V6 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2021 HONDA PILOT please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
