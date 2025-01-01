Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2021 Honda Pilot

54,133 KM

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi Low Mileage | Leather | Navigation | 8 Pass

2021 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi Low Mileage | Leather | Navigation | 8 Pass

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,133KM
VIN 5FNYF6H78MB508391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
ADAPTIVE

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver's Seat Position Memory
Manual Fold Into Floor
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
driver's seat adjustable armrest and passenger's seat armrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2021 Honda Pilot