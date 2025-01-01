Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2021 Honda Pilot

89,899 KM

Details

$35,498

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Pilot

EX Locally Owned | One Owner

13127018

2021 Honda Pilot

EX Locally Owned | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$35,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,899KM
VIN 5FNYF6H33MB507081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
ADAPTIVE

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Manual Fold Into Floor
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
HondaLink
Display Audio System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 USB device connectors
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
SMS text message/E-mail function
7 speakers including subwoofer
cabin control app
passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and Wi-Fi tethering
Radio: 264-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
driver's seat armrest and passenger's seat armrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$35,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2021 Honda Pilot