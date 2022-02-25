Menu
2021 Honda Ridgeline

11,451 KM

Details Description Features

$55,500

+ tax & licensing
$55,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2021 Honda Ridgeline

2021 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L LTHR | ROOF | BLIS

2021 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L LTHR | ROOF | BLIS

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$55,500

+ taxes & licensing

11,451KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8373516
  • Stock #: F4EGUU
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F5XMB500585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,451 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada: No Reported Accidents!
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2021 Honda Ridgeline EX-L LTHR | ROOF | BLIS 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic AWD Crystal Black Pearl

10 Way Power Driver Seat w/Memory & Lumbar, Moonroof, Perforated Leather Seats, Blind Spot Information System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Wireless Charging, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, CLEAN CARFAX!!, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4.33 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS Brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Delay-off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory Seat, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Windows, Radio data system, Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Temporary spare tire
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
4.33 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
1521# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: direct injection and Eco Assist system
GVWR: 2,730 kgs (6,019 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Black rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Composite Box Style
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Drop-In Bed Liner
Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Passenger Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, display audio system w/HondaLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, 2 USB device co...
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Bed Liner
MEMORY MIRRORS
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Display Audio system w/HondaLink
7 speakers including subwoofer
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
2 USB device conne
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitgation (RDM) Lane Keeping Assist

