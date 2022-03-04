2021 Honda Ridgeline

$55,250 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 4 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8561159

8561159 Stock #: F4EGUU

F4EGUU VIN: 5FPYK3F5XMB500585

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 11,451 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Brake Assist Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 4.33 Axle Ratio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 73.8 L Fuel Tank 1521# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: direct injection and Eco Assist system GVWR: 2,730 kgs (6,019 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel integrated storage Black rear step bumper LED brakelights Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Grille w/Chrome Bar Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Composite Box Style Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Power Rear Window w/Defroster Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Pickup Cargo Box Lights 8-Way Driver Seat Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment Passenger Seat Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Android Auto Apple CarPlay Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, display audio system w/HondaLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, 2 USB device co... Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Bed Liner MEMORY MIRRORS Telematics Driver Side Airbag MP3/auxiliary input jack Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Display Audio system w/HondaLink 7 speakers including subwoofer All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability 2 USB device conne Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitgation (RDM) Lane Keeping Assist

