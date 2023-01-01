2021 Hyundai Elantra

Sale $29,917 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 5 0 1 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,501 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.6L Turbocharged GDI 4.64 Axle Ratio 47 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 7-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror BlueLink Tracker System Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger's seat and driver's seat height adjuster (pump device) Analog Appearance Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Clock Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot Lane Follow Assist (LFA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Black Bodyside Insert Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Glossy black (machine-finished) Tires: P235/40R18 All-Season Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan turn-by-turn navigation directions Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat 4-way manually adjustable passenger's seat and driver's seat height adjuster (pump device)

