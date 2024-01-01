Menu
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred is a compelling choice for anyone in the market for a new compact sedan. Its combination of stylish design, advanced technology, efficient performance, and comprehensive safety features make it a standout in its class. Add to that Hyundais exceptional warranty and the Elantra Preferred becomes an even more attractive option. Whether youre upgrading from an older vehicle or purchasing your first car, the Elantra Preferred offers a balanced blend of everything you need in a modern sedan. Its a smart investment that promises to deliver satisfaction for years to come.

FEATURES OF THE 2021 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED

CONVENIENCE
Remote Engine Start
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release

SAFETY FEATURES
Rear View Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Stability Control

TECHNOLOGY
8-Inch Touch-Screen
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Bluetooth
AM/FM Stereo
USB Ports

PERFORMANCE
2.0L I4 Engine
Automatic Transmission

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2021 Hyundai Elantra

137,750 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL!!!

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL!!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

137,750KM
VIN KMHLM4AG9MU167150

  • Exterior Colour Electric Shadow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,750 KM

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred is a compelling choice for anyone in the market for a new compact sedan. Its combination of stylish design, advanced technology, efficient performance, and comprehensive safety features make it a standout in its class. Add to that Hyundai's exceptional warranty and the Elantra Preferred becomes an even more attractive option. Whether you're upgrading from an older vehicle or purchasing your first car, the Elantra Preferred offers a balanced blend of everything you need in a modern sedan. It's a smart investment that promises to deliver satisfaction for years to come.

FEATURES OF THE 2021 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Trunk Release
SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Stability Control
TECHNOLOGY
  • 8-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
PERFORMANCE
  • 2.0L I4 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2021 HYUNDAI ELANTRA please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2021 Hyundai Elantra