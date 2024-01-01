$20,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL!!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,750KM
VIN KMHLM4AG9MU167150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Electric Shadow
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,750 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred is a compelling choice for anyone in the market for a new compact sedan. Its combination of stylish design, advanced technology, efficient performance, and comprehensive safety features make it a standout in its class. Add to that Hyundai's exceptional warranty and the Elantra Preferred becomes an even more attractive option. Whether you're upgrading from an older vehicle or purchasing your first car, the Elantra Preferred offers a balanced blend of everything you need in a modern sedan. It's a smart investment that promises to deliver satisfaction for years to come.
FEATURES OF THE 2021 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED CONVENIENCE
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2021 HYUNDAI ELANTRA please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
FEATURES OF THE 2021 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Remote Trunk Release
- Rear View Camera
- Forward Collision Warning
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Blind Spot Alert
- Lane Keep Assist
- Stability Control
- 8-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- 2.0L I4 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
2021 Hyundai Elantra