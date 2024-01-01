Menu
Dealer permit #4423

2021 Hyundai Elantra

71,286 KM

$21,982

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

11923304

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$21,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,286KM
VIN KMHLM4AG4MU151776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat w/seat height adjuster (pump device) and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Dark metallic grey
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT)
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
USB/auxiliary connectivity
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
8.0" touch screen display w/wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
in-glass AM/FM antenna and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

2021 Hyundai Elantra