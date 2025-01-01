$23,432+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred Local Trade
Location
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$23,432
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fiery Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,328 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred! This sleek sedan offers a comfortable ride and impressive features at an affordable price point.
Highlights:
- Fiery Red exterior that stands out on the road
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
- Spacious interior with seating for 5
- 8.0" touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for enhanced safety
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for comfort in colder months
- Automatic high beams for improved visibility
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to take this Elantra for a test drive. Our friendly staff is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options. Experience the Hyundai difference book your appointment now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
204-837-5811