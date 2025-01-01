Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra

34,328 KM

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Used
34,328KM
VIN KMHLM4AG7MU150850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fiery Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,328 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred! This sleek sedan offers a comfortable ride and impressive features at an affordable price point.

Highlights:
- Fiery Red exterior that stands out on the road
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
- Spacious interior with seating for 5
- 8.0" touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for enhanced safety
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for comfort in colder months
- Automatic high beams for improved visibility

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to take this Elantra for a test drive. Our friendly staff is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options. Experience the Hyundai difference book your appointment now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat w/seat height adjuster (pump device) and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Dark metallic grey
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT)

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
USB/auxiliary connectivity
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
8.0" touch screen display w/wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
in-glass AM/FM antenna and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

2021 Hyundai Elantra