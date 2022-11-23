2021 Hyundai Elantra

$27,991 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 4 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9416941

9416941 Stock #: F4VJEN

F4VJEN VIN: KMHLM4AG4MU136887

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 69,467 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 47 L Fuel Tank 4.89 Axle Ratio Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Front centre armrest w/storage Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Bluetooth hands-free phone system Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Passenger Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat w/seat height adjuster (pump device) and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot Lane Follow Assist (LFA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Dark metallic grey Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Roof-mounted antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/MP3/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 8.0" touch screen display w/wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay BlueLink connectivity and SiriusXM radio BlueLink connectivity and

