$19,491+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
Preferred Local Trade | AWD
2021 Hyundai KONA
Preferred Local Trade | AWD
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$19,491
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 106,472 KM
Vehicle Description
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2021 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD is a practical, capable compact SUV with 106,000 km on the clock well-maintained and loaded with the features that matter most for Manitoba driving conditions. With all-wheel drive, heated front seats, and a full suite of safety tech, it's a smart choice for drivers who want reliability and value without compromise.
Key Features
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with Hill Descent and Hill Hold Control ready for year-round conditions
- Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated front bucket seats for cold-weather comfort
- Proximity keyless entry with push-button start
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning for confident lane changes
- 7.0" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth hands-free calling
- Back-up camera with rear parking awareness
- 17" aluminum wheels and front fog lamps
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission
At 5 years old with over 100,000 km, this Kona is priced to reflect honest value and it's backed by the team at Birchwood Hyundai, Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year.
Ready to make it yours? Reserve it online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at your convenience. Reach out with any questions we're happy to send additional photos or a personalized walk-around video. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Birchwood Hyundai
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204-633-2420