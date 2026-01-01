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Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! This 2021 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD is a practical, capable compact SUV with 106,000 km on the clock well-maintained and loaded with the features that matter most for Manitoba driving conditions. With all-wheel drive, heated front seats, and a full suite of safety tech, its a smart choice for drivers who want reliability and value without compromise. Key Features - All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with Hill Descent and Hill Hold Control ready for year-round conditions - Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated front bucket seats for cold-weather comfort - Proximity keyless entry with push-button start - Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning for confident lane changes - 7.0 touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth hands-free calling - Back-up camera with rear parking awareness - 17 aluminum wheels and front fog lamps - Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission At 5 years old with over 100,000 km, this Kona is priced to reflect honest value and its backed by the team at Birchwood Hyundai, Winnipegs #1 Hyundai dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year. Ready to make it yours? Reserve it online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at your convenience. Reach out with any questions were happy to send additional photos or a personalized walk-around video. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2021 Hyundai KONA

106,472 KM

Details Description Features

$19,491

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai KONA

Preferred Local Trade | AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14074407

2021 Hyundai KONA

Preferred Local Trade | AWD

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 14074407
  2. 14074407
  3. 14074407
  4. 14074407
Contact Seller

$19,491

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
106,472KM
VIN KM8K2CAA1MU652390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2021 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD is a practical, capable compact SUV with 106,000 km on the clock well-maintained and loaded with the features that matter most for Manitoba driving conditions. With all-wheel drive, heated front seats, and a full suite of safety tech, it's a smart choice for drivers who want reliability and value without compromise.

Key Features
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with Hill Descent and Hill Hold Control ready for year-round conditions
- Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated front bucket seats for cold-weather comfort
- Proximity keyless entry with push-button start
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning for confident lane changes
- 7.0" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth hands-free calling
- Back-up camera with rear parking awareness
- 17" aluminum wheels and front fog lamps
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission

At 5 years old with over 100,000 km, this Kona is priced to reflect honest value and it's backed by the team at Birchwood Hyundai, Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year.

Ready to make it yours? Reserve it online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at your convenience. Reach out with any questions we're happy to send additional photos or a personalized walk-around video. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Manual air conditioning
Rigid cargo cover
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder DOHC

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

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ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system
Android Auto and Apply CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers and 7.0" colour LCD touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

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204-633-XXXX

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204-633-2420

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$19,491

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2021 Hyundai KONA