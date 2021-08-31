2021 Hyundai KONA

$37,571 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 8 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7712278

7712278 Stock #: F478TM

F478TM VIN: KM8K23AG3MU101236

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,812 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Leather Steering Wheel Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls HD Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Telematics Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror SiriusXM Electric Engine Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Audio Aux Input Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot 1 Spd Automatic Transmission Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touchscreen 2 iPod/MP3/auxiliary input jacks Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/phonebook transfer BlueLink connected car services w/3-year subscription Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger 9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and1.25 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V

