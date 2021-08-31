Menu
2021 Hyundai KONA

15,812 KM

Details Description Features

$37,571

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Electric Preferred | Certified | No Accident | 2.49% Available |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

15,812KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7712278
  • Stock #: F478TM
  • VIN: KM8K23AG3MU101236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Telematics
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
SiriusXM
Electric Engine
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Audio Aux Input
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
1 Spd Automatic Transmission
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touchscreen
2 iPod/MP3/auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/phonebook transfer
BlueLink connected car services w/3-year subscription
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger
9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and1.25 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

