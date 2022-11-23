2021 Hyundai KONA

$28,991 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 9 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9420991

9420991 Stock #: F4W9PB

F4W9PB VIN: KM8K2CAA9MU697500

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 69,976 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 3.648 Axle Ratio 50 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 1,900 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder DOHC 422.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket Steel spare wheel Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Roof Rack Rails Only Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer rear window defogger Rear View Camera Front Bucket Seats Front map lights Heated Leather Steering Wheel Air filtration Bluetooth hands-free phone system Manual tilt/telescoping steering column HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Security Remote keyless entry Media / Nav / Comm Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers and 7.0" colour LCD touchscreen, iPod/USB and mp3 auxiliary input jacks, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apply CarPlay Additional Features 6 spd automatic transmission ABS and Driveline Traction Control Full-Time All-Wheel Drive 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic

