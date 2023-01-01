Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

28,907 KM

Details Description Features

$53,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai PALISADE

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 10504242
  2. 10504242
  3. 10504242
  4. 10504242
Contact Seller

$53,992

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
28,907KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10504242
  • Stock #: F59PUX
  • VIN: KM8R5DHE3MU187924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper White
  • Interior Colour Midnight Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F59PUX
  • Mileage 28,907 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !
Manitoba's #1 New and Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online. We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments.

We offer a full online and in-store experience, shop the way you want!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
3.648 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,663 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT DOHC V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select, paddle shifters and shift-by-wire

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BlueLink
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Wireless Device Charging
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P245/50R20 AS
Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Premium Finish Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pearlcoat Paint
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Nappa leather seating surfaces
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Fixed Glass 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
power recline
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Air Rear Shock Absorbers
Power Fold Into Floor
BlueLink connected vehicle system
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 630-Watts
10.25" colour touchscreen
onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
harman/kardon 12-speaker audio
QuantumLogic surround w/Clari-Fi music restoration technology
in-car intercom w/driver talk
multiple device connection for up to two devices
4-way power driver lumbar support
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select
paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver and front passenger seats
driver leg cushion extension and driver's integrated memory system
rear seat quiet mode and USB outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2021 Hyundai PALISAD...
 28,907 KM
$53,992 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 26,649 KM
$41,991 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 57,884 KM
$26,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory