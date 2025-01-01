Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

96,818 KM

Details

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle
12668907

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

LUXURY

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 12668907
  2. 12668907
  3. 12668907
  4. 12668907
  5. 12668907
  6. 12668907
  7. 12668907
  8. 12668907
Contact Seller

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,818KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R3DHE9MU325584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Abyss]
  • Interior Colour Obsidian Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25227
  • Mileage 96,818 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Kia Forte EX 81,709 KM $20,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+ for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+ 110,053 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic Sedan EX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Honda Civic Sedan EX 45,743 KM $28,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2021 Hyundai PALISADE