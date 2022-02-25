2021 Hyundai PALISADE

$59,992 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 3 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

VIN: KM8R5DHE4MU183736

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,356 KM

Mileage 25,356 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Wiring Harness 180 Amp Alternator Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 71 L Fuel Tank 3.648 Axle Ratio Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 2,663 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT DOHC V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select, paddle shifters and shift-by-wire Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger HEAD-UP DISPLAY Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering Full Simulated Suede Headliner Leather Door Trim Insert Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Passenger Seat 10-Way Driver Seat Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners BlueLink Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Cruise Control-Steering Assist Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Surround View Monitor (SVM) / Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Left Side Camera Surround View Monitor (SVM) / Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Right Side Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Exterior tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Metal-look grille LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Tires: P245/50R20 AS Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Premium Finish Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Streaming Audio Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System

