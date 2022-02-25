2021 Hyundai PALISADE

* Canada Wide Delivery rates will vary depending on vehicle and location, please contact us for details
Our first Palisade! And it is the Ultimate Calligraphy! We are THE EXPERTS in luxury and we are impressed with this SUV. Includes the balance of the 5 year 100,000 km factory warranty from the original in service date. Loaded with great features, here are some of the highlights:
* Third Row Seating
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Heated Front and Rear Seating
* Lane Keep Assist
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Pedestrian detection
* Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
* Safe Exit Assist
* Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
and the list just keeps going....we even did a Ming polish!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.. Please call for details while we intake this trade.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
71 L Fuel Tank
3.648 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler