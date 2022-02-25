Menu
2021 Hyundai PALISADE

25,356 KM

Details Description Features

$59,992

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Ultimate Calligraphy CANADA WIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

Location

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

$59,992

+ taxes & licensing

25,356KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,356 KM

Vehicle Description

* Canada Wide Delivery rates will vary depending on vehicle and location, please contact us for details
Our first Palisade! And it is the Ultimate Calligraphy! We are THE EXPERTS in luxury and we are impressed with this SUV. Includes the balance of the 5 year 100,000 km factory warranty from the original in service date. Loaded with great features, here are some of the highlights:

* Third Row Seating
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Heated Front and Rear Seating
* Lane Keep Assist
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Pedestrian detection
* Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
* Safe Exit Assist
* Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

and the list just keeps going....we even did a Ming polish!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.. Please call for details while we intake this trade.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
71 L Fuel Tank
3.648 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,663 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT DOHC V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select, paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BlueLink
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Surround View Monitor (SVM) / Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Left Side Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) / Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Right Side Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P245/50R20 AS
Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Premium Finish Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Streaming Audio
3RD ROW SEATING
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

