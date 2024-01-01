$39,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred Trend - Pano Roof, Adptv Cruise, Htd Lthr & Whl
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred Trend - Pano Roof, Adptv Cruise, Htd Lthr & Whl
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$39,800
+ taxes & licensing
22,000KM
Used
VIN 5NMS3DAJ4MH365088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV9578
- Mileage 22,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** ONE OWNER LOW KM GORGEOUS LOADED AWD SANTA FE!! *** PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED LEATHER & WHEEL *** REMOTE START, CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** One owner trade-in PREFERRED W/ TREND PACKAGE has an excellent Carfax history and ONLY 22,000 KMS!!! Loads of factory warranty remaining on the 5 year/100,000 KM comprehensive, right through Hyundai. Revised desirable 2.5L engine for 2021. Must see two-tone light and dark cockpit-style cross-stitched leather interior. Luxury and comfort come standard in this optioned up All Wheel Drive Santa Fe, see for yourself! Hop in and spoil yourself with a Huge PANORAMIC ROOF......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......TWO TONE Cross-Stitched LEATHER INTERIOR......HEATED SEATS......8 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......DUAL ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL......Push Button Start......Factory REMOTE START......Electronic Parking Brake w/ Hold......LANE KEEP ASSIST......Dual Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Mirror Mounted Turn Signals......Leather Wrapped Sport Wheel w/ Media Controls......LED Headlights & Marker Lights......Backup Camera......Parking Assist Sensors......Dynamic Drive Modes (Sport, Comfort, Snow, Mud, Sand, Smart)......HILL DESCENT CONTROL......Split Folding Rear Seat......Flat Rear Cargo Storage......Intelligent AWD System......Beautiful 18 INCH MACHINED ALLOY RIMS w/ like-new All-Season Tires!!
This Deluxe SUV comes with all original Books and Manuals, Two sets of Keys and Fobs, and balance of FACTORY HYUNDAI WARRANTY!! Just 22,000kms on the odometer! Now sale priced at only $39,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe