Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

54,627 KM

Details Description Features

$33,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 4.49% Available!

Watch This Vehicle
12430684

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 4.49% Available!

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 12430684
  2. 12430684
  3. 12430684
  4. 12430684
  5. 12430684
  6. 12430684
  7. 12430684
  8. 12430684
  9. 12430684
  10. 12430684
  11. 12430684
  12. 12430684
  13. 12430684
  14. 12430684
  15. 12430684
  16. 12430684
  17. 12430684
  18. 12430684
  19. 12430684
  20. 12430684
  21. 12430684
  22. 12430684
  23. 12430684
  24. 12430684
  25. 12430684
  26. 12430684
Contact Seller

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,627KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ5MH336442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,627 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Parking Sensors
Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Seating Surfaces
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 8-way power front passenger seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Voice Recognition

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: idle start-stop

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 8" display screen
dual front/rear 2.1 amp USB outlets (1 power/data and 3 power)
BlueLink and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
drive mode select and paddle shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2023 Nissan Leaf SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Leaf SV 36,759 KM $25,992 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury Certified | 4.49% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury Certified | 4.49% Available 92,080 KM $37,881 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | BackUp Cam for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | BackUp Cam 119,422 KM $19,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe