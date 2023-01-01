Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Sonata

42,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Sonata

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Sport Certified | 5.99% Available

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Sport Certified | 5.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 10635330
  2. 10635330
  3. 10635330
  4. 10635330
  5. 10635330
Contact Seller

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
42,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10635330
  • Stock #: F5BCA7
  • VIN: 5NPEJ4J21MH084476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nocturne Grey
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !
Manitoba's #1 New and Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online. We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments.

We offer a full online and in-store experience, shop the way you want!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
3.37 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVD
Transmission: Smartstream 8-Speed Electronic Auto -inc: overdrive lock-up torque converter, shift lock, SHIFTRONIC mode, shift-by-wire button-type gear selectors, paddle shifters and drive mode select

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
remote start
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
BlueLink Tracker System
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support and 6-way manually-adjustable front passenger seat
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 19" x 8.0J Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P245/40R19 All-Season
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 8.0" touchscreen, 6 speakers, HD radio technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity (mounted in centre console), Bluetooth hands-free phone system and BlueLink connected ve...

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Premium Synthetic Interior
HD radio technology
iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity (mounted in centre console)
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 8.0" touchscreen
Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags
front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and BlueLink connected vehicle system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2021 Hyundai Sonata ...
 42,000 KM
$33,991 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano S...
 111,651 KM
$29,513 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 24,480 KM
$31,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory