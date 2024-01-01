2021 Hyundai Tucson

$24,999+ tax & licensing
Location
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Used
47,250KM
VIN KM8J23A48MU376022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10044WAVA
- Mileage 47,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
