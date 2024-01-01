Menu
2021 Hyundai Tucson

116,145 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD | Local | No Accident

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD | Local | No Accident

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,145KM
VIN KM8J3CA42MU371136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.648 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Steering
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC -inc: hood insulator

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Android Auto
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display w/6 speakers, iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display w/6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Hyundai Tucson