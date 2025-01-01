Menu
2021 Hyundai Tucson

44,998 KM

Details Description Features

$25,991

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson

Essential Certified | 3.99% Available

12211416

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Essential Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,998KM
VIN KM8J2CA44MU332910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Tow/Haul Mode
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Lock up torque converter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
sequential shift mode
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" display w/6 speakers
Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

