2021 Hyundai Tucson
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 93,263 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential. Despite being a used vehicle, it offers a wealth of features that make it an excellent choice for families and city dwellers alike.
Key Highlights:
- Certified Pre-Owned with Hyundai's trusted program
- Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Front-Wheel Drive for improved fuel economy
- Spacious 5-passenger SUV design
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keeping Assist and Collision Mitigation
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Heated front seats for added comfort
Experience the Tucson's capabilities for yourself. Visit Birchwood Hyundai today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect financing options. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed SUV!
Dealer permit #4423
