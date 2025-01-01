Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential. Despite being a used vehicle, it offers a wealth of features that make it an excellent choice for families and city dwellers alike. Key Highlights: - Certified Pre-Owned with Hyundais trusted program - Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission - Front-Wheel Drive for improved fuel economy - Spacious 5-passenger SUV design - Advanced safety features including Lane Keeping Assist and Collision Mitigation - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility - Heated front seats for added comfort Experience the Tucsons capabilities for yourself. Visit Birchwood Hyundai today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect financing options. Dont miss this opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed SUV! Dealer permit #4423

2021 Hyundai Tucson

93,263 KM

Details Description Features

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Essential Certified | 3.99% Available

Watch This Vehicle
12543143

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Essential Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 12543143
  2. 12543143
  3. 12543143
  4. 12543143
  5. 12543143
Contact Seller

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,263KM
VIN KM8J23A47MU340645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential. Despite being a used vehicle, it offers a wealth of features that make it an excellent choice for families and city dwellers alike.

Key Highlights:
- Certified Pre-Owned with Hyundai's trusted program
- Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Front-Wheel Drive for improved fuel economy
- Spacious 5-passenger SUV design
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keeping Assist and Collision Mitigation
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Heated front seats for added comfort

Experience the Tucson's capabilities for yourself. Visit Birchwood Hyundai today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect financing options. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed SUV!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat

Power Options

Power Locks

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Sliding Rear Window
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Steel
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift-lock system
Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display w/6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2024 Mazda CX-50 GT w/Turbo Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Full Service History for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Mazda CX-50 GT w/Turbo Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Full Service History 15,319 KM $45,992 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury Certified | 4.49% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury Certified | 4.49% Available 34,123 KM $44,781 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Urban Edition Certified | 3.99% Available | RAYS Wheels for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Hyundai Tucson Urban Edition Certified | 3.99% Available | RAYS Wheels 69,250 KM $26,771 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2021 Hyundai Tucson