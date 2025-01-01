Menu
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential. Despite being a used vehicle, it still feels fresh and modern, offering the reliability and features youd expect from a newer model. Key highlights: - Crystal White exterior with sleek Black interior - Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission - Comfortable seating for 5 passengers - Front-Wheel Drive for improved fuel economy - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort - 7 colour LCD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay - Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation-Front - Heated Power Front Seats for added luxury At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, were here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase process online, or reach out to our friendly team with any questions. Your perfect SUV awaits! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423

2021 Hyundai Tucson

30,461 KM

$22,994

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Essential Certified | 3.99% Available

12880469

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Essential Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$22,994

Used
30,461KM
VIN KM8J23A43MU376042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,461 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential. Despite being a used vehicle, it still feels fresh and modern, offering the reliability and features you'd expect from a newer model.

Key highlights:
- Crystal White exterior with sleek Black interior
- Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Comfortable seating for 5 passengers
- Front-Wheel Drive for improved fuel economy
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- 7" colour LCD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation-Front
- Heated Power Front Seats for added luxury

At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase process online, or reach out to our friendly team with any questions. Your perfect SUV awaits!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Keyless Entry
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Mechanical

Tow/Haul Mode
Front-wheel drive
Lock up torque converter
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks
sequential shift mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display w/6 speakers

