$22,994+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Essential Certified | 3.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$22,994
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 30,461 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential. Despite being a used vehicle, it still feels fresh and modern, offering the reliability and features you'd expect from a newer model.
Key highlights:
- Crystal White exterior with sleek Black interior
- Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Comfortable seating for 5 passengers
- Front-Wheel Drive for improved fuel economy
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- 7" colour LCD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation-Front
- Heated Power Front Seats for added luxury
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Dealer permit #4423
Birchwood Hyundai
