2021 Hyundai Tucson

17,869 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2021 Hyundai Tucson

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred | 0.99% Available | Heated Steering | Safety Pkg |

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred | 0.99% Available | Heated Steering | Safety Pkg |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

17,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6731783
  • Stock #: F3VM1H
  • VIN: KM8J3CA46MU334655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DUSK BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3VM1H
  • Mileage 17,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" display w/6 speakers
Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

