2021 Hyundai Tucson

11,852 KM

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Hyundai Tucson

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Essential* Bluetooth/Heated Seats/Reverse Camera

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Essential* Bluetooth/Heated Seats/Reverse Camera

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

11,852KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8719253
  • Stock #: 25558
  • VIN: KM8J23A42MU375951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,852 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA Enjoy the comfort, convenience and versatility in this ''virtually new'' 2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential! Nicely equipped with HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, traction control, air conditioning, power windows and door locks and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

