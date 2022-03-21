2021 Hyundai Tucson

$32,888 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 8 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8719253

8719253 Stock #: 25558

25558 VIN: KM8J23A42MU375951

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,852 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.