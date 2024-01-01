Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2021 Hyundai Veloster

32,289 KM

Details Description Features

$31,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Veloster

N DCT 1 Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Veloster

N DCT 1 Owner

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 11371604
  2. 11371604
Contact Seller

$31,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,289KM
VIN KMHT36AH7MU008943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Performance Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,289 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L Turbo GDI E-CVVT 4-Cylinder DOHC
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: paddle shifters

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Sport Seats -inc: N exclusive, 6-way manually adjustable drivers seat and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding, Turn Signal Indicator and Clearance Lights
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Tires: P235/35R19 Summer-Performance
Wheels: 19" x 8.0" Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel No Accidents | 1 Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel No Accidents | 1 Owner 58,611 KM $58,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 No Accidents 98,003 KM $22,225 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Laramie 1 Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 RAM 1500 Laramie 1 Owner 65,452 KM $52,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,498

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Veloster