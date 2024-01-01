Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

50,229 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Essential

Essential

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,229KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRB8A33MU064861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Space Black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23137BA
  • Mileage 50,229 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

