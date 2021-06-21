Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

16,535 KM

Details Description Features

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2021 Hyundai Venue

2021 Hyundai Venue

Essential | Certified | 2.49% Available | One Owner |

2021 Hyundai Venue

Essential | Certified | 2.49% Available | One Owner |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

16,535KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7410152
  • Stock #: F44P5P
  • VIN: KMHRB8A33MU064150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44P5P
  • Mileage 16,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition
iPod/USB
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
MP3 input jacks (centre console mounted)
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 8" colour LCD touchscreen display

