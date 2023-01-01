Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

59,210 KM

Details Description Features

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2021 Hyundai Venue

2021 Hyundai Venue

Essential Certified | 4.49% Available

2021 Hyundai Venue

Essential Certified | 4.49% Available

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

59,210KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9899858
  • Stock #: F52ME9
  • VIN: KMHRB8A3XMU065070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
Why buy from Birchwood Hyundai? All our Pre-Owned vehicles include:
Free CARFAX vehicle report
Full tank of gas
Full clean and detail
Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips! Book your appointment today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer Permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
45 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
6.052 AXLE RATIO
Regenerative 110 Amp Alternator
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select w/snow mode, hill start assist control and ignition key interlock system,
GVWR: 1,710 kgs
Engine: 1.6L DPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVT

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Analog Appearance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PERIMETER ALARM
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Steel Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P185/65R15
Wheels: 15 x 6.0 J Steel
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 8" colour LCD touchscreen display, iPod/USB, MP3 input jacks (centre console mounted), Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
null
Deluxe Wheel Covers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition
iPod/USB
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
MP3 input jacks (centre console mounted)
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 8" colour LCD touchscreen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

