$42,191+ tax & licensing
2021 Infiniti Q50
Red Sport I-LINE 5.99% Rates O.A.C. | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Infiniti
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 33,028 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | 2 Sets of tires | Leather | Nav | Heated steering/seats
Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport I-LINE. With only 33,028 km on the odometer, this gently used sedan offers exceptional value for the discerning driver.
Key Features:
- Powerful 3.0L 6-cylinder engine with AWD capability
- Nappa leather seat trim for premium comfort
- Bose Performance Series 16-speaker audio system
- Integrated navigation system with voice activation
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure Warning
At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to reserve this stunning Q50, start your purchase journey, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and technology that INFINITI is known for.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
