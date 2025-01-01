Menu
2021 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport I-LINE. With only 33,028 km on the odometer, this gently used sedan offers exceptional value for the discerning driver. Key Features: - Powerful 3.0L 6-cylinder engine with AWD capability - Nappa leather seat trim for premium comfort - Bose Performance Series 16-speaker audio system - Integrated navigation system with voice activation - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning - Heated front seats and steering wheel - Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure Warning At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Dealer Permit #0086

2021 Infiniti Q50

33,028 KM

$42,191

+ tax & licensing
2021 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport I-LINE 5.99% Rates O.A.C. | Low KM's

2021 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport I-LINE 5.99% Rates O.A.C. | Low KM's

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Sale

$42,191

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,028KM
VIN JN1FV7DR6MM880538

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,028 KM

AWD | 2 Sets of tires | Leather | Nav | Heated steering/seats
Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport I-LINE. With only 33,028 km on the odometer, this gently used sedan offers exceptional value for the discerning driver.

Key Features:
- Powerful 3.0L 6-cylinder engine with AWD capability
- Nappa leather seat trim for premium comfort
- Bose Performance Series 16-speaker audio system
- Integrated navigation system with voice activation
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure Warning

At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to reserve this stunning Q50, start your purchase journey, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and technology that INFINITI is known for.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Integration
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Nappa leather seat trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
fuel prices
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions
streaming audio via Bluetooth
3D building graphics
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual HD Display System -inc: Navigation w/Lane Guidance
premium traffic and MapCare
including 1-shot voice destination entry
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and text messaging assistant
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
stock prices
movie listings and parking
sports scores
Bose Performance Series Audio 16-speaker stereo w/Bose CenterPoint simulated surround
SiriusXM Traffic w/3 month complimentary trial access to real-time traffic information and SiriusXM Travel Link w/3 month complimentary trial access to weather
Wi-Fi hotspot and SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features w/3-month complimentary trial
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto including Siri Eyes Free

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$42,191

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2021 Infiniti Q50