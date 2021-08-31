Menu
2021 Infiniti Q50

8,655 KM

Details Description Features

$56,992

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
Red Sport ProActive 400 HP, AWD, Apple CarPlay,

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

8,655KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7741707
  • Stock #: F47KW3
  • VIN: JN1FV7DR8MM880895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dynamic Sunstone Red Triple Clearcoat Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,655 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner


2021 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport I-LINE ProACTIVE AWD, Apple CarPlay, Blind spot intervention 3.0L V6 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift AWD Dynamic Sunstone Red

ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated & Powered door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Parking Aid Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing
Turbocharged Engine
Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
3D building graphics
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual HD Display System -inc: Navigation w/Lane Guidance
premium traffic and MapCare
including 1-shot voice destination entry
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto includ
Automatic Collision Notification & Emergency Call Emergency Sos

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

