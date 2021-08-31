Menu
2021 Infiniti Q60

8,826 KM

$54,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Luxe AWD, Nav Bluetooth, 360 camera

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

$54,991

+ taxes & licensing

8,826KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7767978
  • Stock #: F47KX1
  • VIN: JN1EV7KL0MM470635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,826 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Nissan

