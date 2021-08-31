2021 Infiniti Q60

Sale $54,991 + taxes & licensing 8 , 8 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7767978

7767978 Stock #: F47KX1

F47KX1 VIN: JN1EV7KL0MM470635

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 8,826 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.