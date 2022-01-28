Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Infiniti Q60

3,283 KM

Details Description Features

$68,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$68,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2021 Infiniti Q60

2021 Infiniti Q60

Red Sport ProACTIVE 400HP, AWD, Nav, Active Lane Control

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Infiniti Q60

Red Sport ProACTIVE 400HP, AWD, Nav, Active Lane Control

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 8258253
  2. 8258253
  3. 8258253
  4. 8258253
  5. 8258253
  6. 8258253
  7. 8258253
  8. 8258253
  9. 8258253
  10. 8258253
  11. 8258253
  12. 8258253
  13. 8258253
  14. 8258253
  15. 8258253
  16. 8258253
  17. 8258253
  18. 8258253
  19. 8258253
  20. 8258253
  21. 8258253
  22. 8258253
  23. 8258253
  24. 8258253
  25. 8258253
  26. 8258253
  27. 8258253
Contact Seller
Sale

$68,992

+ taxes & licensing

3,283KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8258253
  • Stock #: F4CPJ8
  • VIN: JN1FV7LL4MM560745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dynamic Sunstone Red Triple Clearcoat Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,283 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
3.13 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbocharged 400hp
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and downshift rev matching
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 20" Exclusive Aluminum Alloy Sport
Tires: P255/35R20 Non-Runflat AS Performance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: engine block heater
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power seats, dual-occupant memory system for driver's seat, driver's seat power lumbar and driver's seat power side bolsters
Analog Appearance
Power Windows
Power Locks
Automatic Transmission
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HD Radio
Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Parking Aid Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
3D building graphics
Radio: Bose Performance Series Audio -inc: INFINITI InTouch dual display system w/upper 8" and lower 7" WXGA LCD touch screens
navigation w/lane guidance
premium traffic
MapCare
voice recognition for navigation functions includin

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2021 Infiniti Q60 Re...
 3,283 KM
$68,992 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru WRX Spor...
 90,238 KM
$30,992 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 45,142 KM
$27,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory