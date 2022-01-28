2021 Infiniti Q60

Sale $68,992 + taxes & licensing 3 , 2 8 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8258253

8258253 Stock #: F4CPJ8

F4CPJ8 VIN: JN1FV7LL4MM560745

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dynamic Sunstone Red Triple Clearcoat Metallic

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 3,283 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 170 amp alternator 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 76 L Fuel Tank 3.13 Axle Ratio Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbocharged 400hp Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and downshift rev matching Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Spare Tire Mobility Kit Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 20" Exclusive Aluminum Alloy Sport Tires: P255/35R20 Non-Runflat AS Performance Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass remote start rear window defogger Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Full Carpet Floor Covering Fixed Rear Windows Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry 10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: engine block heater Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power seats, dual-occupant memory system for driver's seat, driver's seat power lumbar and driver's seat power side bolsters Analog Appearance Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window Grid Diversity Antenna HD Radio Regular Amplifier 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Parking Aid Sensor Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 7 Spd Automatic Transmission 3D building graphics Radio: Bose Performance Series Audio -inc: INFINITI InTouch dual display system w/upper 8" and lower 7" WXGA LCD touch screens navigation w/lane guidance premium traffic MapCare voice recognition for navigation functions includin

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.