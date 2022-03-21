2021 Infiniti Q60

Listing ID: 8701220 Stock #: F4J9TU VIN: JN1EV7KLXMM470741
Exterior Colour
Grand Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Stone/Black Accent
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Mileage
4,776 KM
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbocharged 300hp
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and downshift rev matching
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: 255/40R19 Runflat All-Season Performance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: engine block heater
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power seats, dual-occupant memory system for driver's seat, driver's seat power lumbar and driver's seat power side bolsters
Safety
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Additional Features
Mirror integrated turn signals
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Radio: Bose Performance Series Audio -inc: INFINITI InTouch dual display system w/upper 8" and lower 7" WXGA LCD touch screens
navigation w/lane guidance
voice recognition for navigation functions includin
