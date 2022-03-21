Menu
2021 Infiniti Q60

4,776 KM

$53,992

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Luxe Essential PKG AWD | Memory seats | 360 Camera | Nav

Luxe Essential PKG AWD | Memory seats | 360 Camera | Nav

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

4,776KM
Used
  • VIN: JN1EV7KLXMM470741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grand Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Stone/Black Accent
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,776 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
2.94 Axle Ratio
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbocharged 300hp
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and downshift rev matching
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: 255/40R19 Runflat All-Season Performance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: engine block heater
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power seats, dual-occupant memory system for driver's seat, driver's seat power lumbar and driver's seat power side bolsters
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HD Radio
Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
3D building graphics
Radio: Bose Performance Series Audio -inc: INFINITI InTouch dual display system w/upper 8" and lower 7" WXGA LCD touch screens
navigation w/lane guidance
premium traffic
MapCare
voice recognition for navigation functions includin

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

