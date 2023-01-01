Menu
2021 Infiniti QX50

52,942 KM

Details Description Features

$44,991

+ tax & licensing
$44,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2021 Infiniti QX50

2021 Infiniti QX50

Essential AWD | ProPILOT | Nav | 360 Camera | Moonroof

2021 Infiniti QX50

Essential AWD | ProPILOT | Nav | 360 Camera | Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Sale

$44,991

+ taxes & licensing

52,942KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10132251
  • Stock #: F554XK
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5CB6MF120212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Liquid Platinum Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,942 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers
5.846 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,296 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
forward emergency braking
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Automatic Collision Notification & Emergency Call Emergency Sos
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
LIFT
Wi-Fi Hotspot
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Siri Eyes Free
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
fuel prices
Windows and Remote Engine Start
Turbo/Supercharger Boost
Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions
Infiniti Controller
HD radio technology
3D building graphics
5 year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare
lane guidance
upper 8" and lower 7" HD touch screens
Lane Departure Prevention Lane Departure Warning
Lane Departure Prevention Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Navi Dual Display System -inc: premium BOSE performance series premium audio system (16 speakers) w/Centerpoint
including one-shot voice destination entry
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
AM/FM audio system w/single disc in dash CD player
4 USBs (2 IP lower
1 front centre console
1 rear of front centre console)
SiriusXM Traffic w/3 month complimentary trial access to real-time traffic information
SiriusXM Travel Link w/3 month complimentary trial access to weather
stock prices
sport scores
movie listings and parking
SiriusXM radio w/advanced audio features and 90-day complimentary trial
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console
manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers
Bluetooth streaming audio and active noise cancellation
Climate Controlled Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

