2021 Infiniti QX50

Sale $44,991 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 9 4 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10132251

10132251 Stock #: F554XK

F554XK VIN: 3PCAJ5CB6MF120212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Liquid Platinum Metallic

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 52,942 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers 5.846 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,296 kgs Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Tachometer Immobilizer Trip Computer Driver Information Centre POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Bluetooth hands-free phone system Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Cargo Area Concealed Storage Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Passenger Seat Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera forward emergency braking ProPILOT ASSIST Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot Automatic Collision Notification & Emergency Call Emergency Sos Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Powertrain engine coolant temp Media / Nav / Comm 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features odometer ABS and Driveline Traction Control LIFT Wi-Fi Hotspot Gauges -inc: Speedometer Siri Eyes Free recline 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds fuel prices Windows and Remote Engine Start Turbo/Supercharger Boost Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions Infiniti Controller HD radio technology 3D building graphics 5 year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare lane guidance upper 8" and lower 7" HD touch screens Lane Departure Prevention Lane Departure Warning Lane Departure Prevention Lane Keeping Assist Radio: INFINITI InTouch Navi Dual Display System -inc: premium BOSE performance series premium audio system (16 speakers) w/Centerpoint including one-shot voice destination entry thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory AM/FM audio system w/single disc in dash CD player 4 USBs (2 IP lower 1 front centre console 1 rear of front centre console) SiriusXM Traffic w/3 month complimentary trial access to real-time traffic information SiriusXM Travel Link w/3 month complimentary trial access to weather stock prices sport scores movie listings and parking SiriusXM radio w/advanced audio features and 90-day complimentary trial Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers Bluetooth streaming audio and active noise cancellation Climate Controlled Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.