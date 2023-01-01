$59,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Jaguar F-PACE
P340 S
2021 Jaguar F-PACE
P340 S
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$59,991
+ taxes & licensing
35,436KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SADCJ2EU9MA669812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bluefire Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 35,436 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Battery w/Run Down Protection
82 L Fuel Tank
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,600 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.0L I6 Turbocharged MHEV (335 HP) -inc: Electric/supercharged
3.73 Final Drive Axle Ratio
Exterior
Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Pivi Pro (Connected Navigation) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
11 Speakers
380w Regular Amplifier
Safety
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera
3D Surround Camera Front Camera
3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera
3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
2023 Toyota 4Runner 4WD The Staff Are Wagering 29,628 KM $67,991 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Evoque P250 S Local Lease 53,382 KM $42,484 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL New Tires! 71,115 KM $19,997 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$59,991
+ taxes & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar
204-452-8030
2021 Jaguar F-PACE