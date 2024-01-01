Menu
Upgraded to new, so looking for the second driver. Always maintained here, clean CARFAX, balance of factory warranty and eligible for Certified Program! Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2021 Jaguar F-PACE

49,425 KM

$49,994

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$49,994

Used
VIN SADCJ2EXXMA675855

  • Exterior Colour Narvik Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5EAVX
  • Mileage 49,425 KM

Upgraded to new, so looking for the second driver. Always maintained here, clean CARFAX, balance of factory warranty and eligible for Certified Program!
Dealer Permit #0112
Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
82 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (247HP)
Full-Time All-Wheel
3.73 Final Drive Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,520 kgs

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Pivi Pro (Connected Navigation) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Safety

Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera
3D Surround Camera Front Camera
3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera
3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

HEATED

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
11 Speakers
380w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

