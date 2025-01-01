$46,991+ tax & licensing
2021 Jaguar F-PACE
P340 S | Pano | No Accidents
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$46,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Portofino Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F656FE
- Mileage 56,430 KM
Vehicle Description
Local lease return with an awesome color, the P340! Eligible for finance rates starting at 3.99% when purchased with the optional Certified Pre-Owned Warranty!
Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Jaguar F-Pace P340 S. This meticulously maintained SUV combines style, power, and advanced technology for an unparalleled driving experience.
Highlights:
- Portofino Blue Metallic exterior with Black interior
- 3.0 Litre engine with All-Wheel Drive
- Accident-free history
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Power Liftgate for convenient cargo access
Don't miss the opportunity to own this exceptional Jaguar F-Pace. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video!


No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Additional Features


