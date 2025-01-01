Menu
Local lease return with an awesome color, the P340! Eligible for finance rates starting at 3.99% when purchased with the optional Certified Pre-Owned Warranty! Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Jaguar F-Pace P340 S. This meticulously maintained SUV combines style, power, and advanced technology for an unparalleled driving experience. Highlights: - Portofino Blue Metallic exterior with Black interior - 3.0 Litre engine with All-Wheel Drive - Accident-free history - Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist - Smart Device Remote Engine Start - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration - Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort - Power Liftgate for convenient cargo access Dont miss the opportunity to own this exceptional Jaguar F-Pace. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your F-Pace now or contact us to explore financing options tailored to your needs. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video! Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112

2021 Jaguar F-PACE

56,430 KM

$46,991

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jaguar F-PACE

P340 S | Pano | No Accidents

12504919

2021 Jaguar F-PACE

P340 S | Pano | No Accidents

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,430KM
VIN SADCJ2EU9MA685587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F656FE
  • Mileage 56,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Local lease return with an awesome color, the P340! Eligible for finance rates starting at 3.99% when purchased with the optional Certified Pre-Owned Warranty!
Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Jaguar F-Pace P340 S. This meticulously maintained SUV combines style, power, and advanced technology for an unparalleled driving experience.

Highlights:
- Portofino Blue Metallic exterior with Black interior
- 3.0 Litre engine with All-Wheel Drive
- Accident-free history
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Power Liftgate for convenient cargo access

Don't miss the opportunity to own this exceptional Jaguar F-Pace. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your F-Pace now or contact us to explore financing options tailored to your needs.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video!

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Safety

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning
Android Auto -inc: Subject to availability
Apple CarPlay -inc: Subject to availability

2021 Jaguar F-PACE