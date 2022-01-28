$76,991+ tax & licensing
2021 Jaguar F-PACE
P250 S * Exciting Opportunity *
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$76,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8187021
- Stock #: F4CPGC
- VIN: SADCJ2EX3MA683361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Narvik Black
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 19,412 KM
Vehicle Description
New F Pace inventory is practically non existent right now so when we get a chance to have a pre owned like this we get very excited!
Includes the balance of factory warranty of course AND is eligible for the awesome Jaguar Certified Pre Owned Program! Ask for details on that! There are lots of SUV's to choose from, but only one has the leaper....
Loads of features, here are some highlights:
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* In Control Apps
* Blind Spot Assist
* Driver Condition Monitor
* 3 Surround Camera
* Lane Keep Assist
* 11.4 Inch Touch Screen
* 12 Way Heated Power Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
and so much more to talk about.....
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates. Only a Jaguar dealer can offer the optional Certified program with low financing up to 72 months and extended warranty.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. However....if you scroll through to the last 4-5 pictures there may be a few actual photos....shhh...it is a secret!
Vehicle Features
