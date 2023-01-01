2021 Jaguar XF R-Dynamic SE Our Only One

2021 Jaguar XF R-Dynamic SE Our Only One

$59,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 0 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10380471

10380471 Stock #: F58DPG

F58DPG VIN: SAJBL4GX8MCY89503

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fuji White

Interior Colour Mars Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F58DPG

Mileage 20,023 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Block Heater 3.42 axle ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Cell Phone Pre-Wiring Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic 74 L Fuel Tank Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L I4 296 HP Turbocharged Gas Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: satin chrome gearshift paddles Exterior Fog Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rocker Panel Extensions Light tinted glass Metal-look grille LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Aluminum Spare Wheel Chrome Side Windows Trim Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors 3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera 3D Surround Camera Front Camera 3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera 3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera Interior Immobilizer Compass Leather Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer ashtray Illuminated locking glove box Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Leather Door Trim Insert Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel 12-Way Driver Seat 12-Way Passenger Seat Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Morzine Cloth Headliner Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Pivi Pro (Connected Navigation) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Secure Tracker Pro Tracker System Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard R-Dynamic Style Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display 400w Regular Amplifier Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming R-Dynamic Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.