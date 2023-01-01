Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jaguar XF

20,023 KM

Details Description Features

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2021 Jaguar XF

2021 Jaguar XF

R-Dynamic SE Our Only One

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jaguar XF

R-Dynamic SE Our Only One

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 10380471
  2. 10380471
  3. 10380471
  4. 10380471
  5. 10380471
  6. 10380471
  7. 10380471
  8. 10380471
  9. 10380471
  10. 10380471
  11. 10380471
  12. 10380471
  13. 10380471
  14. 10380471
  15. 10380471
  16. 10380471
  17. 10380471
  18. 10380471
  19. 10380471
  20. 10380471
  21. 10380471
  22. 10380471
  23. 10380471
Contact Seller

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
20,023KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10380471
  • Stock #: F58DPG
  • VIN: SAJBL4GX8MCY89503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Mars Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F58DPG
  • Mileage 20,023 KM

Vehicle Description

And it looks phenomenal of course. Balance of Jaguar Warranty and eligible for Certified!
Exterior is Fuji White with the Ebony/Mars Red interior.
Looks awesome with the black wheels against that Fuji!

Winter is coming....this XF is All Wheel Drive!
At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family Dealer

Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
3.42 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
74 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L I4 296 HP Turbocharged Gas
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: satin chrome gearshift paddles

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera
3D Surround Camera Front Camera
3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera
3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
ashtray
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Pivi Pro (Connected Navigation) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Secure Tracker Pro Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
R-Dynamic Style Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
400w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
R-Dynamic Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2021 Jaguar XF R-Dyn...
 20,023 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Color...
 128,069 KM
$35,476 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota 4Runner ...
 112,463 KM
$38,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory