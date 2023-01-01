$59,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Jaguar XF
R-Dynamic SE Our Only One
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$59,999
- Listing ID: 10380471
- Stock #: F58DPG
- VIN: SAJBL4GX8MCY89503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Mars Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,023 KM
Vehicle Description
And it looks phenomenal of course. Balance of Jaguar Warranty and eligible for Certified!
Exterior is Fuji White with the Ebony/Mars Red interior.
Looks awesome with the black wheels against that Fuji!
Winter is coming....this XF is All Wheel Drive!
At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family Dealer
Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
