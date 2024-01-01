$31,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee
80th Anniversary
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Granite Crystal Metallic]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24514
- Mileage 77,726 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times Sleigh the Savings Sale! This December, were bringing you festive deals and massive savings on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we know the holidays are the perfect time to treat yourselfso weve wrapped up some incredible offers to make it happen during our Sleigh the Savings Sale! Discover Your Perfect Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, each carefully selected to fit all styles and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youll find the perfect car to make your holiday season shine. Unbeatable Holiday Offers: Weve decked the halls with monstrous savings this December. Whether youre upgrading or buying your first car, youll get more value and less stress with every deal. Joyful Financing Options: Take advantage of $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments until 2025 OAC. Were making sure your car-buying journey is as smooth as sleighing down a snowy hill. Quality You Can Trust, All Season Long: Every vehicle in our inventory goes through a rigorous safety inspection that exceeds provincial standards and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, youll keep your ride in top condition long after the holidays. Connect Your Way (Before the Deals Disappear!): Ready to secure your deal? Text us at 204-813-6507 Browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca Visit us in person or chat with us on Facebook Messenger m.me/ridetime. Focus on What Matters: The Sleigh the Savings Sale is all about making this holiday season merry and bright with reliable, affordable, and road-ready vehicles at prices youll love. Dont let these deals vanishjoin us for the Sleigh the Savings Sale and drive away in the perfect car for the holidays! DLR 4080 Leather, Panoramic Roof, Sunroof, Navigation, 8.4" Touchscreen w/ Uconnect, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power Seats, Remote Start, 4WD, 19" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 3.517 Axle Ratio, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 7" Full-Colour Driver Info Display, 8.4" Touchscreen, 80th Anniversary Badge, 80th Anniversary Edition, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ABS brakes, Anodized Gun Metal Interior Accents, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Day Light Opening Mouldings, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Class III Hitch Receiver, Comfort Safety Group, CommandView Dual Pane Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Gloss Black Side Roof Rails, GPS Navigation, Granite Crystal Rear Fascia Applique, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Humidity Sensor, Leather Faced Bucket Seats, Light Tungsten Interior Accents, Low tire pressure warning, Matte Black Rear Lower Fascia Valance, Off-Road Information Pages, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps, Power Liftgate, Quick Order Package 26U 80th Anniversary (3.2L), Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Traffic, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Granite Crystal Aluminum. 2021 Jeep Cherokee 80th Anniversary 4WD 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
