Dealer permit #5686

2021 Jeep Compass

53,980 KM

Details Description Features

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Elite | NAV | Sunroof

12092275

2021 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Elite | NAV | Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,980KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB7MT565568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Spitfire Orange
  • Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
and Rear Cross Path detection
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road
Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Diamond Cut Aluminum
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

2021 Jeep Compass