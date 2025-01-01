Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2021 Jeep Compass

85,015 KM

Details

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Elite 5.99% O.A.C | Local | One Owner

12650175

2021 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Elite 5.99% O.A.C | Local | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,015KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB1MT533165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Laser Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,015 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Rear Cross Path Detection
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road
Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Diamond Cut Aluminum
Auto On/Off Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

