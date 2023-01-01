Menu
2021 Jeep Compass

42,513 KM

Details

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2021 Jeep Compass

2021 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

2021 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

42,513KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9455671
  • Stock #: 279430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,513 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Redline Pearl
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT PREMIUM VINYL WITH OMBRE MESH CLOTH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

