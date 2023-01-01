Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Gladiator

33,000 KM

Details Description

$59,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Gladiator

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave - Htd Lthr, Htd Steering, Nav, Tow Pkg, Tonneau

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave - Htd Lthr, Htd Steering, Nav, Tow Pkg, Tonneau

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 9899261
  2. 9899261
  3. 9899261
  4. 9899261
  5. 9899261
  6. 9899261
  7. 9899261
  8. 9899261
  9. 9899261
  10. 9899261
  11. 9899261
  12. 9899261
  13. 9899261
  14. 9899261
  15. 9899261
  16. 9899261
  17. 9899261
  18. 9899261
  19. 9899261
  20. 9899261
  21. 9899261
  22. 9899261
  23. 9899261
  24. 9899261
  25. 9899261
  26. 9899261
  27. 9899261
  28. 9899261
  29. 9899261
  30. 9899261
  31. 9899261
  32. 9899261
  33. 9899261
  34. 9899261
  35. 9899261
  36. 9899261
  37. 9899261
  38. 9899261
  39. 9899261
  40. 9899261
  41. 9899261
  42. 9899261
  43. 9899261
  44. 9899261
  45. 9899261
  46. 9899261
  47. 9899261
Contact Seller

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9899261
  • Stock #: SCV8426
  • VIN: 1C6JJTEGXML598358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV8426
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** RUBICON OFFROAD FEATURES + FULL LOAD MOJAVE OPTION PACKAGES! *** HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED STEERING, REMOTE START!! *** HARD TONNEAU, NAVIGATION, ALPINE STEREO!!! *** More than $13,000 in factory upgrades on this Mojave - Loaded, loaded, loaded!! Spray-In Bed Liner......Factory Tow Package (includes Heavy-Duty Engine Cooler)......V6 3.6L Pentastar Engine......Colour-Matched Fender Flares......Mojave-Stitched Leather Seats......Orange contrast interior trim......Front & Rear Differential Lockers......Factory Installed Fox Shocks......33-Inch A/T Tires......Dana Front & Rear Axles......Fuel Tank & Transfer Case Skid Plates......Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Cover......400-Watt Power Inverter......Hill Descent Control......Navigation Package......Factory Remote Start......8.4 Inch Touchscreen Multimedia System......Removable 'Freedom' 3-Panel Hardtop......Removable Doors......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Proximity Key & Push Button Start......Wifi Compatible.....Android Auto & Apple Carplay......Tow Hitch w/ Wiring......Electronic 4WD w/ 4x4 Low Range......8 Speed Automatic w/ Manual Gear Override......Sliding Rear Window......Blacked Out Jeep Wheels!

This Jeep Gladiator Mojave comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory 100,000KM JEEP WARRANTY, and custom fitted Gladiator mats. Only 33,000 kilometers, and now sale priced at just $59,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2020 RAM 2500 Big Ho...
 13,000 KM
$54,800 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 38,000 KM
$40,800 + tax & lic
2019 Wildwood by For...
 0 KM
$31,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory