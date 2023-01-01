2021 Jeep Gladiator

$59,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9899261

9899261 Stock #: SCV8426

SCV8426 VIN: 1C6JJTEGXML598358

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # SCV8426

Mileage 33,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.