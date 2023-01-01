Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

14,000 KM

Details Description

$61,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Limited - 6 Pass, Pano Roof, 10.1 In Screen w/ Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Limited - 6 Pass, Pano Roof, 10.1 In Screen w/ Nav

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 10079646
  2. 10079646
  3. 10079646
  4. 10079646
  5. 10079646
  6. 10079646
  7. 10079646
  8. 10079646
  9. 10079646
  10. 10079646
  11. 10079646
  12. 10079646
  13. 10079646
  14. 10079646
  15. 10079646
  16. 10079646
  17. 10079646
  18. 10079646
  19. 10079646
  20. 10079646
  21. 10079646
  22. 10079646
  23. 10079646
  24. 10079646
  25. 10079646
  26. 10079646
  27. 10079646
  28. 10079646
  29. 10079646
  30. 10079646
  31. 10079646
  32. 10079646
  33. 10079646
  34. 10079646
  35. 10079646
  36. 10079646
  37. 10079646
  38. 10079646
  39. 10079646
  40. 10079646
  41. 10079646
  42. 10079646
  43. 10079646
  44. 10079646
  45. 10079646
  46. 10079646
Contact Seller

$61,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
14,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10079646
  • Stock #: SCV8630
  • VIN: 1C4RJKBGXM8188690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV8630
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 3 ROW LOADED LUXURY CHEROKEE LIMITED L!!! *** COMPLETELY UPDATED NEW GENERATION!! *** ONLY 14,000 KMS!! AS NEW W/ WARRANTY! *** Jeep took it to the Next Level with this NEW GENERATION Grand Cherokee. Wow.. Just Wow. Every single detail in this vehicle is Pure Luxury From its WOOD GRAIN Accents to its 10.25-Inch Driver Information Display! Just come have a seat in it.. you won't regret it!! Limited trim decked out with an additional $8,000 IN FACTORY UPGRADES including......a Dual-Pane PANORAMIC SUNROOF......Larger 10.1-In Touchscreen Multimedia System......NAVIGATION Package......IN CABIN VIDEO MONITORS!!! (What?? Yes, watch your kids from the screen)......9-Speaker ALPINE Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer......4G LTE Wifi Connectivity......2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS.....HEATED SEATS (FRONT & 2ND ROW)......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Dual Climate Control......Active Lane Management......Adaptive RADAR CRUISE CONTROL......Factory REMOTE START......POWER LIFTGATE......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......Premium LEATHER Interior......Driver selectable Modes (Sand/Mud, Snow, Sport)......Legendary TRAIL RATED 4X4 / AWD / 4WD System!!!......Tried & True 3.6L V6 Engine......8-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ PADDLE SHIFTERS......and Chrome Alloy Wheels!!!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, a balance of FACTORY JEEP WARRANTY and Custom Fit Mats. YES ONLY 14,000 KMS Priced to sell at $61,800. Financing and Extended Warranty Available.


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2015 Coachmen Mirada...
 22,000 KM
$118,800 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tacoma T...
 30,000 KM
$55,800 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V Spor...
 33,000 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory